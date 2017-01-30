Genie Bouchard and boyfriend Jordan Caron on vacation

Genie Bouchard lost in the third round of the Australian Open, but all seems to be going OK for her.

Following her early exit in Melbourne, Bouchard headed off to a vacation spot where she lounged, showed off coconuts, and seemed to spend time with a new love — boyfriend Jordan Caron.

Her first few photos from her vacation were of her by herself, but then came this one that had her snuggling with a man. She also added hearts to her Instagram caption:

Because Bouchard’s first few photos were of her by herself, many were taken aback when she dropped the boyfriend picture of her with Caron. But who really goes to a vacation spot like that alone?

Caron is a former Boston Bruins player who is now in the St. Louis Blues’ system.

You can see the photos of her by herself below.

