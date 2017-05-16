Maria Sharapova denied wild card for French Open

Maria Sharapova will not be participating in the French Open later this month, as the former world No. 1 has been denied a wild card berth to the event.

Sharapova did not play well enough in her three tournaments since returning from suspension to quality for the French Open, so she would have needed a free pass. FFT president Bernard Giudicelli Ferrandini announced on Facebook Tuesday that she will not be getting it.

FFT has announced Maria Sharapova has not been given a main draw wildcard @rolandgarros. — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) May 16, 2017

Many people have been outspoken about not giving Sharapova wild cards to big events. Genie Bouchard, who defeated Sharapova at the Mutua Madrid Open earlier this month, has been perhaps the most vocal in calling out Sharapova for her doping suspension.

Sharapova won her match at the Italian Open on Monday, so she is guaranteed a spot in the qualifier for Wimbledon. She can still earn a spot in the main draw if she continues to win.