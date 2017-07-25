Report: Novak Djokovic could miss rest of season with elbow injury

Novak Djokovic is dealing with an elbow injury that reportedly could end his season.

Serbian outlet Zurnal spoke with the doctor for the Tennis Federation of Serbia, who told them Djokovic has a bone bruise in his elbow that needs 6-12 weeks of recovery time. He believes that Djokovic shutting things down for the rest of the year might be a good idea so the former world No. 1 player can heal.

Djokovic has been in a major decline since enjoying mind-blowing success when he held all four majors at the same time during a stretch between 2015 and 2016. He went out early at Wimbledon in 2016 and at the Australian Open earlier this year, as well as at the Olympics.

Reports have said Djokovic is going through personal issues. But the Serbian star, who withdrew from his quarterfinals match against Tomas Berdych at Wimbledon because of elbow problems, said that his elbow had been bothering him for a year and a half.

Djokovic and his wife are expecting their second child. Perhaps some time off from the game to heal both mentally and physically could go a long way towards reviving the 30-year-old’s career.