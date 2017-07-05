Rafael Nadal signs fan’s prosthetic leg after match

Rafael Nadal had the most unusual autograph request following his second-round win at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

After beating Donald Young in straight sets, Nadal was greeted by a fan holding a prosthetic leg out to be signed:

After his win at Wimbledon today, Rafael Nadal signed a prosthetic leg. Awesome back & forth in press room follows pic.twitter.com/tQgsaIpM2I — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 5, 2017

Nadal was asked after the match about signing the prosthetic and said it probably wasn’t even the weirdest thing he’s signed. We don’t want to even imagine what the weirdest item he signed was.