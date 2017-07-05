Ad Unit
Rafael Nadal signs fan’s prosthetic leg after match

July 5, 2017
by Larry Brown

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal had the most unusual autograph request following his second-round win at Wimbledon on Wednesday.

After beating Donald Young in straight sets, Nadal was greeted by a fan holding a prosthetic leg out to be signed:

Nadal was asked after the match about signing the prosthetic and said it probably wasn’t even the weirdest thing he’s signed. We don’t want to even imagine what the weirdest item he signed was.


