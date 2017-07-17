Roger Federer had wild night celebrating Wimbledon title

And it appears he celebrated his latest Wimbledon title in legendary fashion. His celebration was so wild that it inspired the Washington Post to use “lit” in a headline.

“Yeah, my head’s ringing,” Federer said Monday. “I don’t know what I did last night. I drank too many types of drinks, I guess.”

Sunday night brought the the annual champions’ dinner and dance in London. Federer, 35, is a father of four, but that didn’t stop him from having a blast Sunday night.

“After the ball we went to — what would you call it? I guess it’s a bar,” Federer said. “And there were almost 30 to 40 friends that were there. We had a great time. Got to bed at 5, then woke up, and just didn’t feel good. The last hour or so I’m somewhat okay again. I’m happy with that.”

The man stayed out until 5 drinking “too many types of drinks” with his friends. Federer was operating on an empty stomach, too; he said he hadn’t eaten.

“There was no music, but it was a great dinner,” Federer said. “I always feel bad that we arrive so late. By the time I got there they were already on the main course, which is a bit unfortunate in my opinion. But I was happy to be there again. It never grows old.”

May Roger Federer win Grand Slams forever.