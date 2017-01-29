Roger Federer gets huge hug and kiss from wife Mirka after win

After Roger Federer pulled down grand slam win No. 18, none other than his wife Mirka was there to celebrate with him properly.

Mirka gave Roger the heartiest of embraces, and topped it off with some big kisses:

Her extreme love shown for Roger in that clip makes all the sense in the world.

Federer is 35, had not won a major since 2012, and here he comes off a six-month layoff and wins the Australian Open. Not just that, but he beat longtime nemesis Rafael Nadal to do it.

Mirka travels with Roger and supports him on tour, which is very difficult for a family — especially one that has four kids (two sets of twins). She’s probably heard all about his wonders whether he would ever win another major. She knows how much he had to come back from — especially at his age. That’s what makes this major so special for them.