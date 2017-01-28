Roger Federer: Beating Rafael Nadal again would make for ‘sweetest’ major win

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are meeting in a major final again, and that’s quite meaningful to at least one of them.

Federer has not won a Grand Slam title since Wimbledon in 2012, and defeating Nadal would be his 18th career major championship. By his own admission, it would be very special to him.

Roger also told me that Slam #18 (the first in 4 1/2 years) would be his "sweetest" ever. Because it's vs Rafa. @AusOpen #upallnight — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) January 28, 2017

Federer vs. Nadal is one of tennis’s great rivalries, and at this point in their careers, it’s something of a throwback to its heyday between 2005 and 2009. We’ll see if there’s any gamesmanship like this when the two men meet for the ninth time in a Grand Slam final on Sunday.