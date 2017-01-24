Serena Williams admits she complains a lot

Serena Williams has a nickname for herself that you might find to be pretty humorous.

After her quarterfinal win over Johanna Konta in the Australian Open on Wednesday, Williams shared some frustration about her serve … and revealed a funny nickname.

“The main focus is actually my serve. Even though I missed a lot, I got a little frustrated, but then I just told myself, ‘Serena, stop complaining. Don’t be Babyrena out here.’ I admit I complain a lot — that’s my thing. I was just like, ‘have fun and try to enjoy the moment out here, and I did,'” Williams said.

Williams only made 45 percent of her first serves and had 10 aces compared to two double faults, so it definitely wasn’t her sharpest performance. Yet she still won pretty easily, 6-2, 6-3.

And at least Williams has the self-awareness to recognize that she complains a lot. Fans know all about that.

Here’s video from the interview: