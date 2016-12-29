Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian

After enduring years of dating rumors, we finally have one about Serena Williams that is true: she is now engaged.

Williams got engaged to Alexis Ohanian, a co-founder of Reddit, and fittingly announced the news on Thursday in a poem shared to Reddit’s “I said Yes” section.

Ohanian confirmed the engagement with a post to his Facebook profile.

The two began dating a little over a year ago according to most accounts.

There have been multiple rumors about Serena’s dating life over the years, with her actually dating rapper Common and ex-NFL player LaVar Arrington, and being rumored to date her coach and others like musicians Drake or Jake Owens. But now we know whom she’s officially engaged to.