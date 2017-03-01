Ad Unit
Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Serena Williams offers to give Russell Wilson and Ciara tennis lessons

March 1, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Russell Wilson and Ciara can use a little help with their tennis game and Serena Williams is here to help.

On Wednesday, Ciara posted a video to Twitter of her playing a little tennis and the Seahawks quarterback standing in the background swinging a racket.

Among the many to see the video was none other than the world’s No. 1 ranked women’s singles tennis player. Williams responded to the tweet and offered to give them a few pointers.

There aren’t many better to learn from than perhaps the greatest to ever swing a racket. After a few instruction sessions (and Ciara having the baby she’s currently carrying) the two might make a pretty good doubles pairing, if they wanted to starting entering celebrity tennis tournaments.

