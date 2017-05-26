Steffi Graf urged Andre Agassi to take job with Novak Djokovic

Andre Agassi will begin a new coaching relationship with Novak Djokovic at the French Open, and the Serbian tennis star has Steffi Graf to thank.

According to Sky Sports, Agassi recently said that he turned Djokovic down when Nole first called about the job. But it was Andre’s wife, former No. 1 tennis player Graf, who told him to take the gig.

“Novak called me about three weeks ago and I said ‘no’ at the start,” Agassi said, according to Sky Sports. “But my wife said ‘you should go, you will love it’. We had organised a family trip during Roland Garros anyway which was planned for a long time.”

Agassi apparently changed his mind and plans because he will be coaching Djokovic at Roland Garros. He also thinks the former No. 1 has nowhere to go but up considering Djokovic’s recent slide.

Since winning five of six majors during a span between 2015 and 2016, Djokovic has made a pair of early-round exits at majors, as well as a first-round loss in the Olympics. He also has had several surprising losses in tournaments this year, including a pair to Nick Kyrgios. Agassi should be a major benefit to Djokovic’s team.