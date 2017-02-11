Madden Bowl winner stripped of $3,000 in prize money due to inappropriate tweets

The recent winner of the Madden Bowl was stripped of $3,000 in prize money due to his inappropriate tweets.

EA Sports announced on Wednesday that they had stripped Madden Bowl winner Chris “Dubby” McFarland of $3,000 of his $75,000 prize money for winning the tournament, as well as 100 Madden NFL Championship Series points, because of his tweets.

Here is the announcement they posted about the news:

A message for the Madden community. pic.twitter.com/K3irT84bOZ — Madden Ultimate Team (@EASPORTS_MUT) February 9, 2017

Here’s the specific language about why he was fined:

“During and directly after the competition, Chris posted multiple message on a personal social media account that referenced inappropriate content. These posts violated our Code of Conduct and don’t represent the values of our organization. We immediately met with Chris to warn him that his posts were inappropriate and could not continue. Unfortunately, additional offensive messages were posted in subsequent days —Chris has since removed them.”

McFarland is now a public figure after winning and EA expects him to act as such. He recognized his wrongdoing and even spoke to that on his Twitter account, acknowledging that he would be somewhat censoring himself from here on out.

Today is the day the real Dubby dies. Feel free to unfollow. — Chris McFarland (@DubDotDUBBY) February 9, 2017

As Kotaku points out, McFarland has a history of inappropriate tweets.