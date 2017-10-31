Kate Upton has enjoyed Justin Verlander’s playoff ride
Justin Verlander has had a magical ride since joining the Houston Astros, and his soon-to-be wife Kate Upton has been there for every step.
Upton, who has been engaged to Verlander for over a year and a half, was in attendance in Seattle for her fiance’s first start with his new team after he was traded to Houston just before the Aug. 31 deadline. She also accompanied him from Detroit to Houston and has attended the Astros’ playoff games.
At first she wore a custom jacket:
But since then she’s been sporting an Astros throwback sweater:
Her willingness to support him for all of his games with his new team surely has made the transition to the Astros from the Tigers a lot easier. It’s probably no surprise that he’s been nearly unbeatable since the deal.