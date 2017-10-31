pixel 1
Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Kate Upton has enjoyed Justin Verlander’s playoff ride

October 31, 2017
by Larry Brown

Justin Verlander has had a magical ride since joining the Houston Astros, and his soon-to-be wife Kate Upton has been there for every step.

Upton, who has been engaged to Verlander for over a year and a half, was in attendance in Seattle for her fiance’s first start with his new team after he was traded to Houston just before the Aug. 31 deadline. She also accompanied him from Detroit to Houston and has attended the Astros’ playoff games.

At first she wore a custom jacket:

#GoAstros

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

But since then she’s been sporting an Astros throwback sweater:

LETS GO ASTROS!! #game5 #earnhistory @astrosbaseball

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

My MVP #GoAstros #earnhistory

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

GO ASTROS!!! #earnhistory @astrosbaseball @justinverlander

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

Her willingness to support him for all of his games with his new team surely has made the transition to the Astros from the Tigers a lot easier. It’s probably no surprise that he’s been nearly unbeatable since the deal.

