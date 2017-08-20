Brock Lesnar pins Roman Reigns after being carted out on stretcher
Brock Lesnar retained his WWE Universal championship at Summer Slam on Sunday after quite a bit of drama.
Lesnar was slammed into the announcers’ table multiple times by Braun Strowman during a 4-way match also involving Roman Reigns and Samoa Joa. Lesnar was eventually carted out on a stretcher in a dramatic moment for the fans.
When a MONSTER manhandles a BEAST… your #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar gets sent straight through the ANNOUNCE TABLE! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/rIQlGkYfpq
Despite being taken away, Brock was able to return to the Fatal 4-way match. He ended up pinning Reigns to win it all in a match full of entertainment and intrigue.
Perhaps this was just the warmup before Brock takes on Jon Jones in the octagon.