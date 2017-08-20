Ad Unit
Monday, August 21, 2017

Brock Lesnar pins Roman Reigns after being carted out on stretcher

August 20, 2017
by Larry Brown

Brock Lesnar stretcher

Brock Lesnar retained his WWE Universal championship at Summer Slam on Sunday after quite a bit of drama.

Lesnar was slammed into the announcers’ table multiple times by Braun Strowman during a 4-way match also involving Roman Reigns and Samoa Joa. Lesnar was eventually carted out on a stretcher in a dramatic moment for the fans.

Despite being taken away, Brock was able to return to the Fatal 4-way match. He ended up pinning Reigns to win it all in a match full of entertainment and intrigue.

Perhaps this was just the warmup before Brock takes on Jon Jones in the octagon.

