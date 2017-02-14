Report: Brock Lesnar tells UFC he is retired

Is Brock Lesnar done fighting in the octagon?

Reports on Tuesday said that Lesnar informed the UFC that he is retiring from MMA. MMA Fighting first reported the news, and other outlets later confirmed it.

Lesnar, 38, fought Mark Hunt in a one-off fight last year after nearly a five-year absence from competition. He won the fight but it was overturned into a no-contest after Lesnar tested positive for PEDs twice.

Lesnar was fined and suspended a year by the Nevada State Athletic Commission as a result of his positive tests.

These reports come as no surprise given that we shared last week that Lesnar’s name had been removed from the UFC’s fighter roster online.

Lesnar remains a huge attraction and is getting prepared for his match against Goldberg at WrestleMania in April. Given his popularity and draw as a fighter, don’t be surprised if Lesnar fights at some point in the future.