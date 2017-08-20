Charlotte Flair says Ric is ‘getting better’ after surgery

The news on Ric Flair from those close to him continues to paint a picture of cautious optimism.

Flair’s daughter Charlotte posted an update Sunday, stating that while the wrestling legend is “not out of the woods just yet,” he is “getting better” as he recovers from surgery.

After an incredibly hard week, my dad is getting better. There is still a long road to go and he's not out of the woods just yet but I want to again thank everyone for their support on behalf of myself and my family. My dad has given his life to sports entertainment. To everyone competing tonight, you know he'd be backstage watching if he could. Give it a little extra flair for him tonight. Woooo! A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Aug 20, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

Last we heard, Flair is awake and communicating after surgery to address what sounded like a serious health issue. All the signs seem to be good for the moment.