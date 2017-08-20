Ad Unit
Charlotte Flair says Ric is ‘getting better’ after surgery

by Grey Papke

The news on Ric Flair from those close to him continues to paint a picture of cautious optimism.

Flair’s daughter Charlotte posted an update Sunday, stating that while the wrestling legend is “not out of the woods just yet,” he is “getting better” as he recovers from surgery.

Last we heard, Flair is awake and communicating after surgery to address what sounded like a serious health issue. All the signs seem to be good for the moment.

