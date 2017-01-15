Jimmy Snuka dies – dead at 73

Wrestling icon Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka has died at the age of 73.

The wrestling Hall of Famer had been battling stomach cancer and succumbed to the disease, his family announced on Sunday.

His daughter, Sarona “Tamina” Snuka, posted this message on Instagram:

I LOVE YOU DAD #FOREVERMYDAD #RestWell #FamiliesAreForever #BestDad #SnukaLegacy A photo posted by SaronaSnuka (@saronasnukawwe) on Jan 15, 2017 at 11:19am PST

Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017

Our condolences to the family and friends of Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka who died earlier today after losing his fight with stomach cancer. RIP — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 15, 2017

Snuka passes away just over a week after murder charges for the 1983 death of his then-girlfriend Nancy Argentino were dropped.

Snuka is remembered for his high-flying wrestling style, as well as the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of Argentino.