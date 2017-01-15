Ad Unit
Sunday, January 15, 2017

Jimmy Snuka dies – dead at 73

January 15, 2017
by Larry Brown

Jimmy Snuka

Wrestling icon Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka has died at the age of 73.

The wrestling Hall of Famer had been battling stomach cancer and succumbed to the disease, his family announced on Sunday.

His daughter, Sarona “Tamina” Snuka, posted this message on Instagram:

I LOVE YOU DAD #FOREVERMYDAD #RestWell #FamiliesAreForever #BestDad #SnukaLegacy

A photo posted by SaronaSnuka (@saronasnukawwe) on

Snuka passes away just over a week after murder charges for the 1983 death of his then-girlfriend Nancy Argentino were dropped.

Snuka is remembered for his high-flying wrestling style, as well as the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of Argentino.


