Report: Ric Flair awake, communicating after surgery

The news on wrestling legend Ric Flair is good.

Flair’s rep told TMZ Sports that the wrestler, who had been in a medically-induced coma, is “awake, communicating, and progressing.”

While the news is good, Flair still has “complications” and has a ways to go in his recovery, but the overall news is good for the wrestling icon.

By all accounts, Flair’s condition was quite serious for a while, but since he underwent surgery early last week, the signs seem to be increasingly positive. Here’s hoping for a full and quick recovery for the Nature Boy so he can get back to his usual entertaining public appearances.