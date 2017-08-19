Ad Unit
Saturday, August 19, 2017

Report: Ric Flair awake, communicating after surgery

August 19, 2017
by Grey Papke

Ric Flair

The news on wrestling legend Ric Flair is good.

Flair’s rep told TMZ Sports that the wrestler, who had been in a medically-induced coma, is “awake, communicating, and progressing.”

While the news is good, Flair still has “complications” and has a ways to go in his recovery, but the overall news is good for the wrestling icon.

By all accounts, Flair’s condition was quite serious for a while, but since he underwent surgery early last week, the signs seem to be increasingly positive. Here’s hoping for a full and quick recovery for the Nature Boy so he can get back to his usual entertaining public appearances.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus