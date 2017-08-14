Ric Flair hospitalized with ‘tough medical issues’

Ric Flair was hospitalized over the weekend with what was initially deemed a non-serious issue, but his representatives are now asking fans to pray for the wrestling legend.

On Saturday, the CEO of Legacy Tallent LLC confirmed that Flair had been admitted to the hospital but said it was for “routine monitoring” and there was “no reason to panic.” Something must have changed over the course of about 24 hours, because the management team was asking fans for prayers early Monday morning.

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

Flair, 68, has seemed like his usual self when making public appearances in the past year. He had a lot of fun with the last presidential election and shared some hilarious posts on social media about it. More recently, Flair has been campaigning for his friend and fellow WWE legend Kane, who is running for mayor of Knoxville County in Tennessee.

Here’s hoping the Nature Boy makes a full recovery from whatever it is that’s ailing him.