Ric Flair reportedly in medically-induced coma ahead of surgery

Ric Flair’s medical condition is indeed quite serious, according to a report.

TMZ Sports reported Monday, citing a WWE rep, that Flair is in a medically-induced coma and is set to undergo a procedure imminently, though few details were available beyond that.

Flair was admitted to the hospital on Saturday morning, with the situation originally being described as “routine.” All indications are that the situation has grown significantly more serious since then.

The wrestling icon’s management requested prayers early Sunday morning, as Flair dealt with “tough” medical issues. The news of a medically-induced coma appears particularly serious, and here’s hoping his operation is a success and he is able to pull through.