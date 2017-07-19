Shane McMahon survived helicopter crash in Atlantic Ocean

McMahon and the pilot, Mario Regtien, were the only men aboard the Robinson R-44 helicopter. Neither man was harmed.

The vehicle experienced engine failure, so Regtien conducted an emergency landing. Emergency responders quickly arrived on scene and pulled the men from the water.

McMahon and Regtien spoke to reporters about the incident.

“It’s very unsettling when all of a sudden you have something happen,” McMahon said, according to ABC NY 7. “You hear a bang, and then you start saying, ‘We’re going to do an emergency landing in the water.’ So yes, it was very unnerving. But…Mario was super calm, which made me super calm. And we landed perfectly.”

The WWE’s YouTube account uploaded footage of McMahon’s interview.

The helicopter was headed to Westhampton, N.Y., from New York City.

Though it was a serious incident, fans got a chuckle out of it, joking that McMahon is “invincible.”

Shane McMahon survived a crash landing of a plane,off the hell in a cell,off the titantron 2X,&going through glass. THIS MAN IS INVINCIBLE pic.twitter.com/any0tFKm0b — ❄Desháun☆❄ (@PunksXAngel) July 19, 2017