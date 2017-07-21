UFC denies that Brock Lesnar has re-entered drug testing pool

Despite recent reports indicating otherwise, Brock Lesnar has not begun the process of making himself eligible for a UFC return.

Lesnar was suspended one year retroactive to July 15, 2016 after he failed multiple drug tests for his fight with Mark Hunt at UFC 200. The heavyweight told the UFC he was retiring back in February, but some rumors popped up earlier in the week about Lesnar re-entering the drug testing pool to prepare for a UFC comeback.

UFC vice president of athlete health and performance Jeff Novitzky, who oversees the drug testing program, said there is no truth to that.

“(Lesnar) is not currently enrolled in the USADA testing pool, nor has there been any inquiry on his part to do so,” Novitzky said, via John Morgan of MMAFighting.com.

Lesnar’s fight against Hunt last year came after a five-year absence from MMA competition. He defeated Hunt but had the decision overturned after he tested positive for PEDs twice.

Lesnar is currently the WWE’s Universal Champion, and there were some rumors claiming he is going to lose that belt at “SummerSlam” next month to position himself for a UFC return. Lesnar would need to make himself available for drug testing for six months before being eligible to return to the UFC, so another comeback seems unlikely if he has not re-entered the program.

We already know what one fellow heavyweight thinks of Lesnar’s chances to make a UFC return. The 40-year-old’s MMA career may finally be over.