Weather Channel’s video of Georgia Dome implosion hilariously ruined by bus

There are few things people love more in life than watching things get blown up. So when the Georgia Dome imploded on Monday, it was a big deal.

News outlets set up shop to televise the implosion. People watched nearby so they could see it. Folks were viewing on live streams.

But one place where your view of the implosion would have been ruined was on The Weather Channel’s live stream. Yup, though they had a great view of the dome, a public transportation bus pulled up and stopped right in the middle of their shot, ruining the video. This is almost out of a cartoon:

Womp. Womp. Womp.

That poor cameraman’s reaction said it all. Next time he’ll be sure not to set up across a street.

And here’s a funny meme of it: