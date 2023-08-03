Diamondbacks pitcher records first career strikeout in ridiculous fashion

Arizona Diamondbacks rookie pitcher Slade Cecconi recorded his first career strikeout, and he did so in unbelievable fashion.

Cecconi made his MLB debut Wednesday in Arizona’s 4-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants. The former Miami Hurricane allowed two runs over 4.2 innings and took a no-decision. But it was his first of two strikeouts that drew all the attention.

Cecconi faced LaMonte Wade Jr. to begin the bottom of the first. The 24-year-old threw a 3-2 fastball up and in. It looked like the pitch might have hit Wade, but that’s not what the umpires determined.

The outcome was pretty nutty.

Slade Cecconi will never forget his 1st career K. 😂 pic.twitter.com/uFB5pYABW9 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 3, 2023

Yes, the umpires determined that the ball hit Wade’s bat and ricocheted into the groin area of catcher Jose Herrera. Herrera was credited with catching a foul tip with two strikes for the strikeout.

You’re not going to see a first career strikeout be achieved by a pitcher in that manner many times in the future. What a play.