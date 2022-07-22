Ex-Cubs OF dies at age 58

Former Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves outfielder Dwight Smith has died at the age of 58.

The Braves shared the news about Smith on Friday, saying that Smith died earlier that day.

Smith was a third-round pick out of Spartanburg Methodist College in 1984. He made his MLB debut with the Cubs in 1989 and had a very strong rookie campaign.

Smith batted .324 with an .875 OPS in 109 games and finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting. In 1993, Smith batted .300 with 17 doubles and 11 home runs.

Smith spent part of 1994 with the Angels before being traded to the Orioles. He concluded his career playing two seasons for the Braves. Smith was an outfielder on the 1995 World Series-winning Braves and batted .429 (3-for-7) in the playoffs.

Smith’s son Dwight Jr. was a first-round pick by Toronto in 2011. Dwight Jr. played four seasons in MLB from 2017-2020.

This video might bring back some good memories: