Dodgers’ Kiké Hernandez takes shot at Blue Jays broadcaster

The Los Angeles Dodgers are enjoying the hate comments after winning their second consecutive World Series title.

The Dodgers have definitely heard some of the critics since their Game 7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. One day after their triumph, Dodgers utility man Kiké Hernandez took aim at one particular comment made by a Blue Jays analyst through his social media caption.

“I’M SO HAPPY THE BETTER TEAM DIDN’T WIN!!” Hernandez wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a set of photos of him holding the Commissioner’s Trophy.

Hernandez’s snarky comment is a response to former MLB catcher Caleb Joseph, who does analysis for Blue Jays games on SportsNet. Joseph said after Game 7 that, in his opinion, “the better team did not win this series.”

Hernandez played his part in the Dodger victory. Though he struggled at the plate in the World Series, he hit .306 in the team’s playoff run before that, and his versatility is hugely valuable to the team.

Obviously, the Dodgers are not going to spend much time worrying about the critics. They have another World Series title to celebrate, and they certainly earned it with their efforts in Games 6 and 7. The players have not been afraid to take a victory lap, even if their comments might rub some people the wrong way.