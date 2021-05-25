Dominican baseball player banned for life after attacking umpire with bat

A baseball player in the Dominican Republic has been banned for life after attacking an umpire with a bat.

Hector Gomez of Deportivo Z 101 shared video on Twitter Monday of the actions from Elvis LeBron. The game occurred between teams from Rancho Arriba and San Antonio in the Liga Campesina in San Jose de Ocoa, Gomez says.

LeBron had just been ejected from the game for arguing balls and strikes. He ended up attacking the umpire and hitting him with his bat. Later he returned and threw his batter’s helmet at the umpire.

Esto no se puede dejar pasar por alto… https://t.co/jNXK0jfVVF pic.twitter.com/kj2l7YDWZq — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) May 24, 2021

Gomez says the umpire continued to call the game but later was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

LeBron was reportedly arrested by police. Gomez says that Elvis LeBron has been banned for life from all sports and recreational activities. He is also expected to be charged for attempted murder.

Updated: Elvis Lebron has been expelled for life from all sports and recreational activities. Now, Lebron is expected to be brought to justice for attempted murder. Lebron was a Chicago Cubs former player, who was fired for his bad behavior.pic.twitter.com/kj2l7YDWZq https://t.co/h20k1rWKlc — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) May 25, 2021

Gomez says LeBron has past ties to the Chicago Cubs.