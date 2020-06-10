Report: Giants commit to paying minor leaguers through rest of season

The San Francisco Giants are making a financial commitment to their minor league players.

The Giants committed to paying their minor league players through the end of the minor-league season, Robert Murray reported Wednesday.

The San Francisco Giants just informed minor leaguers that they will be paid through the end of the minor-league season, per sources with direct knowledge. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) June 10, 2020

The minor-league season is not going to be played, which marks a significant lost opportunity for player development. Some teams have even planned to cut pay for their minor league players until changing their minds.

MLB originally announced in March that minor leaguers would be paid $400 a week through May 31 since they would not be able to play due to the coronavirus shutdown. The Giants will continue to pay their organizational minor league players through Sept. 7. They have about 270 players in the United States and Dominican Republic who will continue to be paid, costing the organization an estimated $1 million.