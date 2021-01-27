Mets are ‘favorites’ to sign Trevor Bauer

The New York Mets have money to spend in free agency, and they could be ready to use it on Trevor Bauer.

The Mets made a formal contract offer for the free agent ace. The offer reportedly would set a record for average annual value.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale also says that the Mets are the “favorites” to land Bauer.

Bauer previously was committed to signing nothing longer than a 1-year contract. His stance has since changed.

Now 30, Bauer is the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner. He posted a 1.73 ERA for the Cincinnati Reds in 2020, striking out 100 in 73 innings. Bauer earned $17.5 million last season.