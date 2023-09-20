Mets make brutal defensive play in loss to Marlins

The New York Mets on Tuesday night somehow found a way to make a disastrous season even more embarrassing.

Mets starting pitcher Joey Lucchesi committed a brutal error during the fifth inning of his team’s 4-3 loss to the Miami Marlins. The Marlins had runners on first and second with nobody out after Jon Berti led off the inning with a double and Nick Forres was hit by a pitch. Xavier Edwards then noticed that Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor was playing close to the second-base bag, so Edwards laid a perfect bunt down the third-base line.

Mets third baseman Ronny Mauricio had to charge in to field the bunt, which left no one covering third base. Lucchesi somehow did not notice this and threw to third anyway.

He threw it right to absolutely nobody pic.twitter.com/b2grmt6Pl2 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 20, 2023

Lucchesi managed to get out of the inning without allowing another run, but that error was easily avoidable and quite costly.

The Mets fell to 70-81 on the year, but at least they showed their fans something new.