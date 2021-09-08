Padres’ Nabil Crismatt forced to change gloves against Angels

Nabil Crismatt’s ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night was somewhat eventful.

Crismatt entered in the top of the ninth to relieve Emilio Pagan, who gave up two runs and was struggling. Crismatt struck out Brandon Marsh to end the threat, but he had to make an equipment change first.

Crismatt’s glove got flagged as he was warming up, leading him to change it from a lighter one to a darker one.

Nabil Crismatt gets pulled into secondary at the San Diego border ( non declared leather goods violation)

Credit: Ballys#LAAvsSD #MLB pic.twitter.com/Q3mgujc4GD — Anaheim Sports (@AnaheimSports1) September 8, 2021

The reason for the glove change was not immediately clear. The Angels’ TV announcers speculated that Crismatt was flagged for the laces in his glove being too long. Others speculated that the glove’s light color — similar to the color of the ball — was the issue. Either way, the problem would be related to the glove being a potential distraction to hitters.

If anything, it seemed like the San Diego hitters had problems with not being able to see the ball. They only had four hits and got shutout 4-0. They were unable to help support Blake Snell, who took a perfect game into the seventh inning.