Pennsylvania health official explains why state blocked Blue Jays plan

The state of Pennsylvania announced Wednesday that the Toronto Blue Jays will not be allowed to play home games at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park, citing health risks.

The Pirates and Blue Jays, as well as MLB, were in agreement on a plan that would let the two teams share the park for the 2020 season. The plan had to be approved by the state, however, and it has declined to do so.

Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine cited the added risks of travelers coming into the region as the reasoning behind rejecting the plan.

Dr. Rachel Levine says in statement to AP "To add travelers to this region for any reason, including for professional sports events, risks residents, visitors and members of both teams." — Will Graves (@WillGravesAP) July 22, 2020

This means it’s back to the drawing board for the Blue Jays, who have a week before their home opener to figure out where they’ll be playing it. Baltimore has been named as one option, as has simply playing home games at the visiting team’s stadium instead of a stand-in for their own.