Suicide survivor Drew Robinson announces retirement from baseball

Drew Robinson, who survived an April 2020 suicide attempt only to return to professional baseball this season, is retiring from baseball.

Robinson made the announcement in a note posted on social media Friday. He said that his minor league team’s current series would be his last.

Even though he is retiring as a player, Robinson will remain employed by the San Francisco Giants. The franchise is making him a mental health advocate.

Robinson, 29, was attempting to play pro ball with one eye. He went 11/86 with three doubles and three home runs. But he struck out 53 times, proving what a difficult task he faced.

A fourth-round pick in 2010, Robinson played 100 career MLB games from 2017-2019 for Texas and St. Louis. Simply being able to play baseball again — and homer in Triple-A — was a successful outcome given where Robinson was last spring.