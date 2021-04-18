Twins-Angels game postponed after positive COVID-19 test

Saturday’s game between the Los Angeles Angels and Minnesota Twins in Anaheim was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Twins outfielder Kyle Garlick tested positive for COVID-19. The game was postponed to allow for more testing and contact tracing.

Tonight’s scheduled game between the Angels and #MNTwins at Angel Stadium has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing involving members of the Twins organization. Major League Baseball will continue to provide updates as available. — Dustin Morse (@morsecode) April 17, 2021

The Twins had false positive tests involving manager Rocco Baldelli and another employee a few days ago. It’s unclear at this point whether this is a false positive as well. Minnesota has also had another employee test positive since the team arrived in Anaheim for its series.

Twins players were able to get vaccinated nine days ago, though medical officials have said it takes two weeks for immunization to take effect. Twins shortstop Andrelton Simmons is already out due to COVID-19. A report said Saturday’s positive test was unrelated to Simmons.