Video: Drew Robinson hits first home run since surviving suicide attempt

Drew Robinson accomplished something pretty remarkable on Tuesday night.

Robinson hit his first home run since surviving a suicide attempt last year. The San Francisco Giants minor leaguer is playing for the Sacramento River Cats in Triple-A and hit a home run against Las Vegas. Here is the video:

HOME RUN The moment every baseball fan has been waiting for: a Drew Robinson bomb! @Drewrobbb T3 | SAC – 4, LV – 1#ClawsUp pic.twitter.com/abX434fcRZ — rivercats (@RiverCats) May 12, 2021

Here’s the perspective of Drew Robinson’s home run tonight from his family in the stands. Him pointing to them at the end is everything that’s good in this world. pic.twitter.com/pKd6ZTSj55 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 12, 2021

Robinson also doubled off the left field wall later in the game. He walked as well.

This was a big turnaround for Robinson, who began the season 0-for-8 with 7 strikeouts in his first two games.

The 29-year-old, who played 100 career MLB games from 2017-2019 for Texas and St. Louis, is attempting to play with one eye. Robinson shot himself in the head in a suicide attempt last April that he survived. He ended up undergoing four surgeries, including one to remove his right eye. He is trying to adjust to playing baseball with only one eye and seemed to have a breakthrough on Tuesday night.