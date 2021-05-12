 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, May 11, 2021

Video: Drew Robinson hits first home run since surviving suicide attempt

May 11, 2021
by Larry Brown

Drew Robinson home run

Drew Robinson accomplished something pretty remarkable on Tuesday night.

Robinson hit his first home run since surviving a suicide attempt last year. The San Francisco Giants minor leaguer is playing for the Sacramento River Cats in Triple-A and hit a home run against Las Vegas. Here is the video:

Robinson also doubled off the left field wall later in the game. He walked as well.

This was a big turnaround for Robinson, who began the season 0-for-8 with 7 strikeouts in his first two games.

The 29-year-old, who played 100 career MLB games from 2017-2019 for Texas and St. Louis, is attempting to play with one eye. Robinson shot himself in the head in a suicide attempt last April that he survived. He ended up undergoing four surgeries, including one to remove his right eye. He is trying to adjust to playing baseball with only one eye and seemed to have a breakthrough on Tuesday night.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus