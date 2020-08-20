Video: Phillies’ Jose Alvarez takes line drive to groin, carted off

Philadelphia Phillies reliever Jose Alvarez was carted off the field on Thursday after taking a line drive to the groin area.

Alvarez came on to pitch in the fifth inning of the Phillies’ game against the Toronto Blue Jays. On just his second pitch of the outing, Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. ripped a line drive right back at Alvarez. The left-hander was able to record the out, but he immediately dropped to the ground and appeared to be in severe pain.

Jose Alvarez, one of the best relievers the Phillies have, just took a line drive to the groin. He finished the play, but was carted off the field pic.twitter.com/KsUcB9BsVW — Shaun Nestor (@shaun_nestor) August 20, 2020

Alvarez remained down for several minutes before trainers helped him onto a cart and took him into the locker room. He waved as he was being taken off the field.

The come-backer at Alvarez wasn’t nearly as frightening as some of the line drives we have seen pitchers take off the head, but it clearly left him in a great deal of pain. The Phillies were leading 2-1 at the time. Tommy Hunter came on to pitch after Alvarez was helped off.