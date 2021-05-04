Video: Shohei Ohtani legs out double on great hustle play

Shohei Ohtani isn’t just a two-way player. He’s a five-tool guy, and he showed off his speed on Monday night.

Ohtani was batting in the bottom of the first inning of the Los Angeles Angels’ game against the Tampa Bay Rays. He hit a ball hard up the middle that was misplayed by Mike Brosseau. The ball ricocheted into shallow center, allowing an aggressive Ohtani to turn it into a double.

Ohtani was flying out of the box. (MLB x @ScottsLawn) pic.twitter.com/HOwl1Hr7fj — MLB (@MLB) May 4, 2021

That’s some good hustle.

Ohtani unfortunately got caught stealing, so things didn’t go perfectly for him on the bases.

The 26-year-old has six stolen bases this season and has been showing off his wheels. He also has 6 doubles, 2 triples and 8 home runs and has been extremely valuable as a batter this season. He was supposed to make the start as a pitcher but was scratched after being hit in the elbow as a batter on Sunday.