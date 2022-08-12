Video: Wyoming Little Leaguer hits home run wearing awesome batting gloves

Who needs official batting gloves when you can just as easily homer in work gloves? That’s what one Wyoming Little Leaguer is saying.

Wyoming’s Gillette Little League was playing in the Mountain Region 4-team double elimination event in San Bernardino, Calif. this week. They went 2-and-out, but that didn’t stop Aydin Jeffress from going viral.

Jeffress hit a 2-run home run in the third inning of his team’s 7-4 loss to Utah on Sunday. He drew attention for wearing work gloves rather than baseball-specific batting gloves.

A kid from Wyoming wearing work gloves and hitting bombs. Gritty. pic.twitter.com/pMaC1yxYVS — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 12, 2022

Obviously those gloves are working well, so Jeffress has no reason to change. Plus, they’re versatile. Jeffress probably also uses those gloves to ride horses and stack hay. It’s even better when you use them to hit big dingers.