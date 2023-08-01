Struggling Yankees set unwanted franchise record

The New York Yankees finally have Aaron Judge back in the lineup. However, his return has not provided the boost that Yankees fans were hoping for.

The Yankees are 1-3 in the first four games since Judge returned on Friday. The last two games have looked historically miserable on offense. The Bronx Bombers struck out a total of 30 times in those two contests — the most in a 2-game span throughout the franchise’s 121 years of existence.

The Yankees lineup has 30 strikeouts over their last 2 games, their most in a 2-game span in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/p2e8uDa5EU — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 1, 2023

The Yankees struck out 12 times in a 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday. Judge drew 3 walks and had just 1 strikeout, but his teammates were unable to drive him in. Judge has been left stranded after all six walks that he has drawn since his return.

Manager Aaron Boone drew the ire of some fans for his decision to sit Judge in their prior game on Sunday. The result turned into exactly what fans were fearing. The Yankees lost 9-3 to the Baltimore Orioles as the Judge-less lineup struck out a season-high 18 times. The fact that both defeats came against divisional opponents makes the losses sting even worse.

The Yankees find themselves 10 games back of the division-leading Orioles and 3.5 games out of the final AL Wild Card spot through Monday.