76ers issue apology after exploring possible salary cuts for employees

The Philadelphia 76ers were considering the idea of asking some of their salaried employees to take a pay cut while the NBA season remains suspended, but the team has quickly reversed course.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the 76ers were meeting with their salaried employees (those making $50,000 or more per year) to discuss a possible 20 percent decrease in pay amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Only at-will employees — over $50K a year in salary — are required to accept the Sixers salary reductions. Those under contract are needed to "volunteer" to do it. https://t.co/irBrW1DNpm — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 24, 2020

Not surprisingly, the report was met with a great deal of criticism. After the 76ers were torn to shreds on social media, team owner Josh Harris issued a statement saying there will be no salary cuts. Harris apologized for considering the idea.

Harris is one of the managing partners of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment, which is the group that owns both the Sixers and New Jersey Devils. He has an estimated net worth of $3.7 billion.

We live in an era where social media can clearly influence major decisions from powerful people, and this was yet another example of that. No NBA owner wants to have their net worth being shared all over the internet while they cut salaries during a global pandemic. With star players having pledged money to help arena workers and other team staff members during the coronavirus outbreak, we’re not sure what other reaction the 76ers thought they were going to receive.