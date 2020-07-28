Anthony Davis in danger of missing Lakers’ bubble opener against Clippers

The LA Clippers will not be at full strength for Thursday’s official bubble opener, but their opponents might not be either.

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told the media on Tuesday that there is “some concern” that star big man Anthony Davis might not play against the Clippers, per Brad Turner of the LA Times. Davis was poked in the eye during Saturday’s scrimmage and is still experiencing discomfort.

The seven-time All-Star missed Tuesday’s practice session and was spotted on the sidelines wearing a pair of sunglasses.

Anthony Davis didn’t practice today. He’s still dealing with his eye injury from Saturday. Here he is near the end of practice. pic.twitter.com/eECYA4aK3L — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) July 28, 2020

In addition to the uncertainty over Davis, the Lakers will be without guard Rajon Rondo, who continues to recover from a broken thumb. The Clippers, meanwhile, will not have Lou Williams for Thursday’s game, who is under mandatory ten-day quarantine because of bizarre circumstances. Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley are also uncertain after recently departing the bubble for excused absences, meaning that Thursday’s opener may not have quite the expected star power on both sides.