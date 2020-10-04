Report: Anthony Davis kept LeBron James accountable on defense this season

ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported on Saturday that Davis would often point out his Los Angeles Lakers co-star’s mistakes on defense in practice, something that took his teammates aback at first. Davis would also urge James to get the defensive sequence right the next time.

“There were a couple of instances when they had a little back and forth,” Lakers head coach Frank Vogel was quoted as saying. “‘That’s on you. Don’t try to deflect. That’s your rotation.’ And LeBron would accept it.”

Davis, who is in his first year with the Lakers, is a four-time All-Defensive selection. He is also likely the best defender that James has ever played with.

Indeed, James has often saved his energy on defense in past years, leading to some embarrassing lowlights like this. He has looked much more engaged this season though, and that is a big reason why the Lakers boast an elite defense and are now just two wins away from an NBA title.