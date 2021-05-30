Anthony Davis leaves Game 4 due to knee injury

Anthony Davis’ health became a significant worry for the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, as the star forward did not start the second half of Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns.

Davis was listed as questionable leading up to Sunday’s Game 4, though the star big man did end up making the start. However, he was observed in warmups wincing and struggling with his sprained right knee.

Just watched Anthony Davis take a jumper here in warm-ups and immediately grab down at his injured left knee with a wince. Something to watch for — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) May 30, 2021

Davis struggled in the first half, adding just six points on 2-of-9 shooting. Kyle Kuzma started the second half in place of Davis, who was not even on the bench. A report on the ABC broadcast via a Lakers spokesperson said that Davis was in the locker room being evaluated.

Davis has taken some hits in the series, though the knee is clearly the main issue. He was a massive part of the Lakers’ wins in Games 2 and 3 after struggling in the Game 1 loss. If he’s not healthy, things get much tougher for the Lakers in what is proving to be a difficult and closely-fought first round series against Phoenix.