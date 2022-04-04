Anthony Davis makes admission about NBA play-in tournament

The NBA play-in tournament was not universally popular when it was first introduced last season, but it is winning over some converts by providing them with a possible route into the playoffs.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis was asked about the play-in tournament on Sunday after his team’s loss to Denver. Davis admitted that he’s a fan, mostly because the Lakers have been huge beneficiaries of the tournament in the last two seasons.

Asked about what he thinks about the play-in games, Anthony Davis notes that last year the Lakers were in the play-in, this year they're still trying to get in: "Can't say I hate it. Gives us a chance to get in the playoffs." — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) April 3, 2022

The Lakers finished seventh in the West last season, so they would have still made the playoffs under the previous system. However, they would already be eliminated this season, as they sit 31-47 and 11th in the West. As things stand, they are within 1.5 games of the No. 10 spot, which would at least give them a shot at a play-in game.

The play-in has not been kind to everyone, which has attracted joking criticism in the past. However, the Lakers have to love it at this point. They’d be irrelevant without it, and they’re fortunate to have a chance to even play in it at this stage.

Photo: Photo: Dec 18, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) against the Phoenix Suns during a preseason game at Phoenix Suns Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports