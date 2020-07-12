Anthony Davis explains why he will use his last name on back of jersey

Anthony Davis won’t be wearing a social justice message on the back of his jersey when the NBA restarts, though he admitted he thought long and hard about it.

Davis cited the importance of his last name, and how he represents it every time he plays, as being key to his decision.

Anthony Davis on not wearing a social justice phrase on his jersey: "I think the name 'Davis' is something I try to represent every time I step on the floor with my family. I was torn between the two." AD added "my last name is very important to me." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) July 12, 2020

This means two of the most prominent Laker players will not use a name off the NBA’s approved list, though LeBron James’ stated reason is different than Davis’.

Davis is averaging 26.7 points and 9.4 rebounds per game this season and will be a key part of any title run the Lakers make.