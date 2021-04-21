Anthony Davis shares just how scary his calf injury was

Anthony Davis has been out with a calf injury for two months but is expected to return to action on Thursday. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers big man shared just how scary his calf injury was for him.

Davis told reporters that he felt a “ripping” sensation when he suffered the injury. He said the pain was unlike anything he previously experienced.

Anthony Davis said he felt a “ripping” sensation when he planted his foot wrong in Denver in February. He said he’s never experienced pain like that and was initially worried he tore his Achilles. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 21, 2021

Davis also said that he thought he tore his Achilles tendon. If you watch video of the incident, you can understand why he felt that way.

The injury took place on Feb. 14, so Davis has missed a little more than two months of action. The Lakers had him take it slow in his recovery this time and just want him and LeBron James ready for the playoffs. James’ return from an ankle injury may take longer than expected.