Heat lose star player indefinitely with thumb injury

December 1, 2021
by Grey Papke

Bam Adebayo

The Miami Heat suffered a significant blow Wednesday with star center Bam Adebayo set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Heat announced that center Bam Adebayo suffered a torn ligament in his thumb on Monday against the Denver Nuggets. Adebayo will undergo surgery, and is out indefinitely.

That looks to be a multi-week injury for Adebayo at the very least, and it’s bad news for Miami. The 24-year-old had been averaging 18.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game for the Heat.

The Heat are off to a 13-8 start, and they’re generally regarded as one of the legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference. That task will become much more difficult with Adebayo out for a significant period of time.

