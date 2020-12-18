Ben Simmons sends cryptic tweet amid trade rumors

Ben Simmons has suddenly found his name at the center of the James Harden trade conversation, and the Philadelphia 76ers star may have issued a subtle response to all that talk.

ESPN reported on Thursday that the Sixers have shown a willingness to include Simmons in trade talks with the Houston Rockets surrounding Harden. Here’s what the former No. 1 overall pick tweeted on Friday morning:

— Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) December 18, 2020

While we have no idea what that means, the timing does not seem like a coincidence. That was almost certainly Simmons’ way of acknowledging the report about him. Was he saying he is angry? Motivated? Both? Neither? Only Simmons knows.

For what it’s worth, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey emphatically shot down the report about Simmons. Although, the former Houston GM has always been open about how much he loves Harden.

Even if the Sixers are willing to include Simmons in a potential deal for Harden, admitting that publicly would only weaken their stance. It’s possible even Simmons believes ESPN’s report over his own GM.