Look: Ben Simmons gets tattoo nod to Australia

Ben Simmons has had a busy offseason of constantly being the subject of trade rumors, but the Philadelphia 76ers star still found time to get some new ink this week.

Simmons got a tattoo on his wrist that is a very subtle nod to his home country of Australia. The tattoo reads “+61,” which is the country code to make an international phone call to Australia.

Simmons was born in Australia and played basketball there during his youth. He has also played for the Australian National Team. Simmons was initially supposed to play for Australia at the Tokyo Olympics but withdrew. He had a really nice gesture for the team after he backed out.

It is likely only a matter of time before Simmons is traded, but he seems determined to make life difficult for the Sixers in the interim.