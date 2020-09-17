Bradley Beal reacts on Twitter to All-NBA snub

Bradley Beal reacted on Twitter Wednesday to being left off the All-NBA teams.

The NBA released its All-NBA teams. Here is who was honored:

1st Team – James Harden, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Anthony Davis

2nd Team – Damian Lillard, Chris Paul, Pascal Siakam, Kawhi Leonard, Nikola Jokic

3rd Team – Ben Simmons, Russell Westbrook, Jimmy Butler, Jayson Tatum, Rudy Gobert

Beal has been on two All-Star teams and was on the All-Rookie team, but he has never managed to crack All-NBA.

The Wizards guard shared this photo on Twitter to show his reaction:

He also shared a video clip of DeMarcus Cousins saying “ridiculous” to cement his point.

Beal averaged a career-high 30.5 points and 6.1 assists per game this season. He’s probably wondering what more he needs to do to receive the honor. He was probably hurt by his Wizards struggling with a 25-47 record.

This isn’t the first time Beal has been upset with a snub.